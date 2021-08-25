Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. RPC reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,428,949.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 889,000 shares of company stock worth $5,013,700. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $832.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.14. RPC has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.