DAV Coin (DAV) Hits One Day Volume of $922,314.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $782,118.50 and approximately $922,314.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.43 or 0.00362820 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,485.51 or 0.99915271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00040399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069278 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

