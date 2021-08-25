4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0009

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $56,504.08 and $660.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00776735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00099007 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.