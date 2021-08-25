Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of -92.10 and a beta of 0.01. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

