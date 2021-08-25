Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

Shares of VMC opened at $186.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $119.28 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

