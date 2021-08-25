Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $113.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

