Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 6,240 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

