Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Position Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.