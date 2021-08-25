Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,424 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

