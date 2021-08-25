Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 13,837 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

PG stock opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02. The company has a market cap of $350.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.