Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Acquires 3,376 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00.

NYSE:REPX opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

