Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Sells 3,786 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $193.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.21. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
