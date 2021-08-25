Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $611,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

