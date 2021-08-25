500 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NIO by 228.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,631 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $40,559,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NIO by 768.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 685,900 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

