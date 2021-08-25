MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

