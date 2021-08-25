Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

NYSE:BBY opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $2,484,859.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

