OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

