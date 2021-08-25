Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VINC. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720. 49.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $31,231,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 47.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 61.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 595,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 226,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.