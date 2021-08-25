GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.