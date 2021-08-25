21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Announces Earnings Results

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 21Vianet Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

