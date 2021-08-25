Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1,230.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,456 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,439 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Avantor stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $39.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.