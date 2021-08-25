2,000 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11.

