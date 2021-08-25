Analyzing Graham (NYSE:GHC) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Graham (NYSE:GHC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Graham 17.98% 8.78% 5.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.56 $11.71 million N/A N/A Graham $2.89 billion 1.06 $300.36 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First High-School Education Group and Graham, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 198.91%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Graham.

Summary

Graham beats First High-School Education Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.. The Television Broadcasting segment conduct operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses in the manufacturing operations of Hoover, a Thomson; Dekko, a Garrett, IN-based manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a Dayton, OH-based manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems; and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses home health, hospice and palliative services. The SocialCode segment provides marketing solutions

