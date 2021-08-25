Community Bank N.A. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,456,000.

VB opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

