Katalyo Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $39,377.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00052569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.34 or 1.00218578 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.74 or 0.01005297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.61 or 0.06599390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

