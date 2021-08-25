Community Bank N.A. Sells 295 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after acquiring an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after buying an additional 589,556 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

CTVA opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

