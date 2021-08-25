EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

