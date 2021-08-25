Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $39.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

