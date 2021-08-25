BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch Sells 1,762 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $187,582.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,994.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.12.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

