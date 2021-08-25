Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading 10.8% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) shares shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.45. 179,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 190,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $197.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

