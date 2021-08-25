Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 625,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after buying an additional 321,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after buying an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

