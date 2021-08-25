Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.90. 556,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,747,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.