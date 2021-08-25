The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.95.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.