Knowles (NYSE:KN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KN. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

KN opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 563,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

