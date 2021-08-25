Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. Electromed updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electromed stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Electromed worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

