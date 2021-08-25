Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 301 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.