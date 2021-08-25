Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

TBF stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

