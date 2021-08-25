Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

