Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings per share of $3.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $2.99. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $435.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.46. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.