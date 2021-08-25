2,283 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group increased its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.87.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,547 shares of company stock valued at $78,623,846 in the last three months.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

