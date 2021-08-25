tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 709 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

