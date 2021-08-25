Bella Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $77.69 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.69 million and approximately $40.40 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00005189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00778024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099093 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

