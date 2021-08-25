NuShares Hits Market Capitalization of $278,461.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. NuShares has a market cap of $278,461.00 and $8.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 81.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026015 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,163,745,348 coins and its circulating supply is 5,859,276,198 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

