Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $41.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 774,430 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after buying an additional 760,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

BEP opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

