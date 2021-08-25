Brokerages Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price at $8.64

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.64.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. upped their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Endo International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Endo International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Endo International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Endo International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.64 on Friday. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $616.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

