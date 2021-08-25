Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Price Target at GBX 716

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 716 ($9.35).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 740.60 ($9.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 701.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 762.40 ($9.96).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

