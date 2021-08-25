Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) PT at $21.89

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.85. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

