Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 390,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.5% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

NS stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

