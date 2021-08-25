Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,131 shares of company stock worth $2,730,995. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $205,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.