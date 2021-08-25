Insider Buying: FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Director Acquires 5,038 Shares of Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. bought 5,038 shares of FNCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $40,001.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FNCB stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $163.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.