Insider Buying: FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Director Acquires 5,038 Shares of Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. bought 5,038 shares of FNCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $40,001.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of FNCB stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $163.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
About FNCB Bancorp
FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.
